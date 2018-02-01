Bonds flat despite weaker rand, as US treasuries continue their slide

South African bonds were little changed on Thursday afternoon, despite a softer rand, and a four-year low for US treasuries.

The rising US rates would eventually have some feedback mechanism into South African bonds, but with much ground still to be made up on the improving political landscape and local interest-rate environment, the effects were not being felt, Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said.

The euro was stronger on Thursday, after the German purchasing managers index (PMI) earlier showed that underlying growth remained strong in Europe’s biggest economy.

German bunds weakened significantly, while yields on 10-year US treasuries reached 2.75% for the first time since February 2014.

The relatively large slide in German bonds was providing direction to foreign-exchange markets, said BK Asset Management analyst Boris Schlossberg. Focus was now on Friday’s US nonfarm payroll data, with bond weakness following signals from the US Federal Reserve that it was resolute in normalising monetary policy in 2018.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at an unchanged 8.46% and the R207 at 7.04% from 7.05%.

The rand was at R11.8927 to the dollar from R11.8424. The euro was at $1.2455 from $1.2413.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7477% from 2.7045%.