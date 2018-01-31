Rand steady at stronger levels ahead of possible volatility in the market

The rand got within about a cent of R11.80 to the dollar on Wednesday afternoon, also gaining against sterling and the euro, as the market awaited direction from the US Federal Reserve.

Outgoing Fed chairperson Janet Yellen is expected by some market commentators to strike a hawkish tone, with recent swings in the dollar attributed to month-end flows.

The pound was under pressure after European Commission officials rejected the City of London’s proposal to strike a post-Brexit free-trade deal on financial services. Trade in the dollar has been volatile this week, with wild swings against the euro, despite little economic or political news to catalyse the market.

Focus is on the US Federal Reserve, which will announce its latest decision on interest rates at 9pm South African time. No change in rates is expected, but many market commentators expect a hawkish tone.

The recent volatility in the dollar could give the market a taste of the bigger moves that could transpire throughout the course of Wednesday, said BK Asset Management analyst Kathy Lien.

The rand has also found support from local developments, including reports on Tuesday that the ANC’s national working committee had instructed the party’s top six officials to facilitate President Jacob Zuma’s exit.

Local data also supported the rand, with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) saying earlier that SA recorded a trade surplus of R15.72bn in December, compared with a Bloomberg consensus of R10.1bn.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.8620 to the dollar from R11.9605, at R14.7791 to the euro from R14.8350, and at R16.8091 to the pound from R16.9227. The euro was at $1.2459 from $1.2402.