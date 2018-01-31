Rand firms as the dollar slips yet again

The rand was firmer against the dollar on Wednesday shortly before noon, as the euro maintained its momentum against the dollar.

Trade in the greenback has been volatile this week, with wild swings against the euro, despite little to catalyse the market. This volatility could give the market a taste of the bigger moves that could transpire throughout the course of Wednesday, said BK Asset Management analyst Kathy Lien.

Market focus on Wednesday is on the US Federal Reserve, where outgoing chairperson Janet Yellen is expected by some market commentators to strike a hawkish tone.

The rand was also supported by local developments, including reports on Tuesday that the ANC’s national working committee had instructed the party’s top six officials to facilitate President Jacob Zuma’s exit, with some working committee members arguing that this should be before the state of the nation address in February.

Given dollar weakness, the question remained if the euro would break though $1.25, said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns. If it did, the rand would likely break through R11.80 to the dollar, due to the almost-perfect correlation of the pair, he said.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.8285 to the dollar from R11.9605, at R14.7181 to the euro from R14.8350, and at R16.7748 to the pound from R16.9227. The euro was at $1.2444 from $1.2402.