Oil prices fall for a third day on rising oil inventories in the US

New York — Oil prices fell on Wednesday for a third day, after the US energy department said oil inventories rose for the first time in nearly three months, though crude futures remained on track for the fifth straight month of gains.

US oil inventories rose 6.8-million barrels in the week to January 26, after 10 straight weeks of declines, which had dropped supply to its lowest levels since early 2015. The increase far exceeded expectations for a rise of 126,000 barrels. Analysts noted that refiners have been cutting activity while US crude production has kept rising.

Oil prices faded immediately after the news, then retraced some losses when the data showed a surprising 2-million-barrel drawdown in petrol stocks, suggesting demand for products may be enough to limit seasonal inventory build-up.

US crude futures were down 42c to $64.08 a barrel, a drop of 0.6% as of 4.13pm GMT, after hitting a low of $63.92 shortly after the release. Brent crude dropped 39c to $68.63 a barrel, a 0.6% decline.

"Strong demand in the major refined products categories is supporting the entire petroleum complex after the data release," said David Thompson, executive vice-president at Powerhouse, an energy-specialised commodities broker in Washington.

March US petrol futures dipped 0.1% to $1.8828 a gallon. "If this week’s drop is due to weather-related, unplanned incidents it may not yet herald the onset of turnaround season. However, those days are rapidly approaching," Thompson said.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said production rose to 9.92-million barrels per day (bpd), close to the country’s record output of 10.04-million bpd set in 1970. Production is expected to hit 11-million bpd by 2019. This week, ExxonMobil said it is wants to triple its production in Texas’s Permian Basin to 600,000 bpd within seven years.

Encouraged by higher crude prices, energy companies added 12 US oil rigs last week, the biggest weekly increase since March.

"The rig count will only continue to rise and the US system will only become more efficient," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight Services International in Dubai, adding this was likely to pressure crude prices. "I see a correction on the horizon down towards $60 before the inevitable oil cartel Opec minister comes out and talks about new cuts."

With US shale producers pumping more barrels, Opec and other producers, including Russia, have agreed to cut their own output by 1.8-million bpd until the end of 2018.

