Oil prices extend declines after US crude stocks surge

31 January 2018 - 07:48 Aaron Sheldrick and Henning Gloystein
Picture: ISTOCK

Tokyo — Oil prices fell for a third day on Wednesday, after data from an industry body showed crude stocks rose more than expected last week.

A sell-off in other commodities, as well as stocks and bonds, added to investors’ bearish mood.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down 0.69c or about 1% at $68.33 a barrel by 2.44am GMT, marking a nearly two-week low.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down, 67c or 1% at $63.83, after falling to their weakest level in more than a week.

On Tuesday, US crude fell 1.6% to close at $64.50 a barrel, the contract’s decline far outpacing a 0.6% drop in the price of Brent.

"Increasing concern over the rising US production continues to mount pressure on the commodity," said Sun Global Investments CEO Mihir Kapadia said.

"Over the past couple of years, US producers have gained significant inroads in the global oil market industry," he said.

Prices on both WTI and Brent are still on track for a fifth month of gains.

But the report from the American Petroleum Institute late on Tuesday — showing crude stocks rose by 3.2-million barrels last week — cast a further bearish pall over the market.

It came after data showed that US energy companies added 12 oil rigs last week, the biggest weekly increase since March.

A US Energy Department report on Wednesday is likely to show an increase in inventories for the first time in 11 weeks. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast on average a 100,000-barrel build in crude stocks.

The data is due out at 3.30pm GMT.

Reuters

