The JSE weakened very slightly on Wednesday, tracking generally subdued global markets. This resulted in an inauspicious start for the first month of 2018, with the local bourse losing 200 points in January.

Globally, markets were mixed on Wednesday, with some analysts saying losses were due to month-end consolidation by investors.

Most banks and retailers benefited from a firmer rand on Wednesday, with the local currency now up about 4.3% against the dollar this month. Capitec, however, plummeted 12.59% to R800.60‚ a day after a Viceroy Research report on the bank came out.

The rand was the best performing currency in Africa in January, but should weaken in the course of 2018, as the prices of SA’s key commodities weakened and investors re-appraised the likelihood that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa would succeed in pushing through significant economic reforms, said Capital Economics analysts.

The all share closed 0.07% lower at 59‚506.10 points and the top 40 dropped 0.16%. Resources shed 0.73%‚ property 0.22% and industrials 0.10%. The platinum index added 2.28%‚ general retailers 1.11%‚ food and drug retailers 1.09%, and banks 0.97%.

PSG‚ which owns about 30% of Capitec‚ shed 5.93% to R222. Barclays Africa jumped 4.13% to R180.10‚ Nedbank 1.88% to R264.01 and FirstRand 1.6% to R66.50.

Sasol closed 2.04% lower at R427.10‚ after Brent crude slid below $70 to $68.35 a barrel.

Harmony jumped 3.53% to R19.92 and Gold Fields 1.11% to R50.89. Impala Platinum surged 5.98% to R36.35 but Lonmin slid 4.55% to R12.18. Sanlam lifted 3.64% to R88.20.

Steinhoff closed 0.59% higher at R6.84‚ in volatile trade‚ while Steinhoff Africa Retail leapt 4.5% to R20.90. The latter has recovered more than 30% this month. Shoprite was up 2.91% to R246.75 and Mr Price 2.14% to R286.

Vodacom leapt 5.45% to R163.50. It said earlier its overall revenue for the three months to end-December grew 6.7% to R22.6bn‚ while its total customer numbers were up 13% to 74-million at the end of 2017.

Naspers lost 1.54% to R3‚382.48.

At 5.40pm, the Dow had gained 0.8%‚ while in Europe major equity markets were mixed. The FTSE 100 was off 0.35%‚ while the CAC 40 was up 0.15% and the DAX 30 0.05%.

At the same time, gold had gained 0.44% to $1‚344.19 an ounce and platinum 0.53% at R1‚003.06.50. Brent crude had fallen 0.16% to $68.38 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.54% to 52‚731 points. The number of contracts traded was 19‚892 from Tuesday’s 26‚528.