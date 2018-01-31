JSE recovers slightly, led by Naspers, as markets cautiously watch US Fed

The JSE firmed on Wednesday morning, led by market heavyweight Naspers, even though most indices fell, amid risk-off global trade.

The local bourse suffered its worst daily loss for more than a year on Tuesday, again led by Naspers, which fell 5%. Analysts expect the recent risk-off trade on global markets to continue on Wednesday, as focus shifts to risk events, primarily centred on the outlook for the US economy.

Global markets were, however, mixed on Wednesday, with the spotlight on the US Federal Reserve, where outgoing Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen is expected by some to adopt a hawkish tone.

A number of Fed policy makers, and market analysts, have now warned that the US economy is at risk of overheating due to the effects of the Trump administration’s corporate tax cuts.

Markets were also digesting Trump’s state of the union address on Tuesday, when he said his administration wanted Congress to produce legislation that would allow for $1.5-trillion in new infrastructure investment.

Locally, Capitec was again under pressure, falling more than 4%. The bank dropped 25% in intraday trade on Tuesday following a critical Viceroy Research report, but ultimately pared most of these losses by the close.

At 9.40am the all share was up 0.13% to 59,622.8 points and the top 40 had added 0.23%. Resources were off 0.66%, financials 0.4% and banks 0.26%. Industrials were up 0.7% and general retailers 0.19%.

Sasol was off 1.56% to R429.19, with the price of Brent crude still under pressure.

ArcelorMittal was up 1.35% to R3.76, having earlier reported that revenue had increased 19% to R39bn in the year to end-December.

Rand hedge Richemont was up 0.41% to R115.03 while Anheuser-Busch InBev was off 0.68% to R1,350.01.

Capitec lost 4.03% to R879.05.

Steinhoff International was up 0.44%, despite a number of news items concerning the share. This included updates on a planned class-action lawsuit on behalf of disgruntled former shareholders and news that former CEO Markus Jooste had been reported to the Hawks by the global retailer’s audit committee.

Vodacom was up 4.8% to R162.50, having earlier said that group revenue grew 6.7% to R22.6bn in the quarter to end-December.

MTN was off 1.28% to R129.27, while Telkom was up 1.57% to R51.85.

Naspers was up 1.89% to R3,500.09.

At the same time, platinum was up 0.69% to $1,004.65/oz and gold added 0.39% to $1,343.49/oz, while Brent crude dipped 0.33% to $68.26 a barrel.