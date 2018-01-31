Markets

JSE gets mixed signals on dramatic day for global markets

31 January 2018 - 07:28 Robert Laing
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

Wednesday looks to be another dramatic day for markets, with the US central bank scheduled to announce an interest rate decision at 9pm South African time.

It will be US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s farewell address before handing the role on to Jerome Powell on Friday.

Though the US central bank is expected to hold the upper ceiling of its federal funds rate at 1.5%, the announcement has been foreshadowed with headlines such as CNBC’s "Yellen’s final meeting may bring out the hawk in her".

The rand was trading at R11.95 to the dollar, R14.85 to the euro and R16.94 to the pound at 6.45am.

After Tuesday’s slump — in which the JSE top 40 lost 2.16%, while both the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 indices fell 1.09% — Asian markets provided mixed signals on Wednesday morning.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.28% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.42%, but Tokyo’s Topix index was down 0.2% and the Singapore Straits Times index was down 0.4%.

The ArcelorMittal group, including its JSE-listed South African subsidiary, is scheduled to release results for the December quarter, which is also the steel maker’s financial year-end.

ArcelorMittal SA has not issued a trading statement, as would be required if its 2017 earnings differed by more than its 2016 earnings. It reported its headline loss per share narrowed to R2.44 in 2016 from R13.38 in 2015.

Steinhoff International issued a statement on Tuesday saying it would not meet its January 31 deadline to release its results for the year to end-September.

According to Steinhoff, this would not result in the suspension of its shares in Frankfurt or Johannesburg.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is scheduled to release December’s balance of trade data at 2pm. Trading Economics found the consensus of a poll of economists was the surplus would narrow from November’s R13bn to about R10bn.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan has a higher than consensus forecast of R12bn.

"Traditionally, the trade account registers a surplus in the month of December, typically on account of a steep decline in imports," Kaplan wrote in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday.

"Taking into account the December forecast, the trade surplus would total R77bn for 2017 as a whole, a substantial increase on the R1bn surplus in 2016.

"In 2017, export growth outpaced import growth as global growth momentum picked up and commodity prices lifted. Relatively weak rates of domestic consumption and investment contributed to import compression."

Kaplan said the trade surplus "could be eroded somewhat in 2018".

"Domestic economic activity could recover more meaningfully than currently expected, on a confidence boost following the outcome of the ANC elective conference.

"Strengthening confidence could translate into increased imports of consumption and investment goods.

"Export growth should remain supported in 2018 on favourable global growth prospects."

Market data - January 30 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
5 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE suffers worst daily loss in over a year

Weighed down by Naspers and banks — with Capitec being the big story of the day — the all share closes 2% lower
Markets
16 hours ago

WATCH: What lies behind the dollar’s slight recovery?

Oanda senior markets analyst Craig Erlam talks to Business Day TV about what has been happening in the forex markets both locally and internationally
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Merafe

Matthew Thompson speaks to Business Day TV about why he has chosen Merafe Resources as his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock picks — EOH and Amazon

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments talks to Business Day TV about EOH Holdings, while Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss discusses Amazon
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Old Mutual
Markets
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE suffers worst daily loss in over ...
Markets
2.
Rand takes strain as global forces weigh
Markets
3.
JSE drops more than 2% in worst day in more than ...
Markets
4.
JSE closes lower as Viceroy knocks Capitec and ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices fall for a second day, driven by ...
Markets

Related Articles

Stocks tumble anew amid bond yield pressure
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE suffers worst daily loss in over a year
Markets

JSE closes lower as Viceroy knocks Capitec and global jitters hit markets
Markets

Rand firmer against dollar as eurozone GDP data drag greenback down
Markets

Bonds firm as dollar comes under renewed pressure
Markets

Gold recovers from a one-week low, but short-term risks persist
Markets

World stocks have biggest two-day dive in six months
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.