JSE gets mixed signals on dramatic day for global markets

Wednesday looks to be another dramatic day for markets, with the US central bank scheduled to announce an interest rate decision at 9pm South African time.

It will be US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s farewell address before handing the role on to Jerome Powell on Friday.

Though the US central bank is expected to hold the upper ceiling of its federal funds rate at 1.5%, the announcement has been foreshadowed with headlines such as CNBC’s "Yellen’s final meeting may bring out the hawk in her".

The rand was trading at R11.95 to the dollar, R14.85 to the euro and R16.94 to the pound at 6.45am.

After Tuesday’s slump — in which the JSE top 40 lost 2.16%, while both the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 indices fell 1.09% — Asian markets provided mixed signals on Wednesday morning.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.28% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.42%, but Tokyo’s Topix index was down 0.2% and the Singapore Straits Times index was down 0.4%.

The ArcelorMittal group, including its JSE-listed South African subsidiary, is scheduled to release results for the December quarter, which is also the steel maker’s financial year-end.

ArcelorMittal SA has not issued a trading statement, as would be required if its 2017 earnings differed by more than its 2016 earnings. It reported its headline loss per share narrowed to R2.44 in 2016 from R13.38 in 2015.

Steinhoff International issued a statement on Tuesday saying it would not meet its January 31 deadline to release its results for the year to end-September.

According to Steinhoff, this would not result in the suspension of its shares in Frankfurt or Johannesburg.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is scheduled to release December’s balance of trade data at 2pm. Trading Economics found the consensus of a poll of economists was the surplus would narrow from November’s R13bn to about R10bn.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan has a higher than consensus forecast of R12bn.

"Traditionally, the trade account registers a surplus in the month of December, typically on account of a steep decline in imports," Kaplan wrote in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday.

"Taking into account the December forecast, the trade surplus would total R77bn for 2017 as a whole, a substantial increase on the R1bn surplus in 2016.

"In 2017, export growth outpaced import growth as global growth momentum picked up and commodity prices lifted. Relatively weak rates of domestic consumption and investment contributed to import compression."

Kaplan said the trade surplus "could be eroded somewhat in 2018".

"Domestic economic activity could recover more meaningfully than currently expected, on a confidence boost following the outcome of the ANC elective conference.

"Strengthening confidence could translate into increased imports of consumption and investment goods.

"Export growth should remain supported in 2018 on favourable global growth prospects."