JSE closes flat while Capitec tumbles more than 12%

The JSE all share closed flat on Wednesday as platinum stocks, retailers and most banks supported the market, while global miners and rand hedges struggled to find direction in the stronger rand environment.

The rand firmed to R11.8165 to the dollar from R11.9605 in intra-day trade, as the greenback lost ground ahead of US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s last policy meeting briefing.

Banks, with the exception of Capitec, had a good day as the big four attracted buyers, while Capitec plummeted 12.59% to R800.60 following the Viceroy Research report on Tuesday. Although Capitec managed the initial negative publicity relatively better than Steinhoff had, it was under renewed selling pressure as analysts combed through the numbers in the now widely available Viceroy report.

In its report, Viceroy accused Capitec of either fabricating new loans and collections, or refinancing up to R3bn a year by issuing new loans to defaulting clients. Impairments of R11bn may become necessary. Capitec refuted the allegations, saying impairment of loans were based on the probability of default. Loans are written off at the earliest when they are in arrears for 90 days or more, or when legal hand-over occurs, Capitec said.

The allegations against Capitec are serious and the financial stakes are high, said Denker Capital portfolio manager Kokkie Kooyman. "It will probably be some time before we know for sure if Capitec has misrepresented its results."

Platinum stocks rallied on a firmer metal price, which gained 0.4% to above $1,000 an ounce by the close.

Markets are mindful that the US central bank raised interest rates at the last meeting in December, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. "We’re not expecting any changes, but we may get some insight into whether the new tax reforms have altered the views of policy makers."

The Dow was 0.8% up at the JSE’s close, but European markets were mixed. The FTSE 100 had shed 0.33% while the CAC 40 had gained 0.14%.

The all share closed 0.07% lower at 59,506.10 points and the top 40 dropped 0.16%. Resources shed 0.73%, property 0.22% and industrials 0.10%. The platinum index added 2.28%, general retailers 1.11%, food and drug retailers 1.09%, and banks 0.97%.

PSG, which owns about 30% of Capitec, shed 5.93% to R222. Barclays Africa jumped 4.13% to R180.10, Nedbank 1.88% to R264.01, and FirstRand 1.6% to R66.50.

Sasol closed 2.04% lower at R427.10, after Brent crude slid below $70 to $68.35 a barrel.

ArcelorMittal was 0.81% lower R3.68. The group increased revenue by 19% to R39bn for the year to end-December, however it posted a loss of R5.1bn.

Harmony jumped 3.53% to R19.92 and Gold Fields 1.11% to R50.89. Impala Platinum surged 5.98% to R36.35 but Lonmin slid 4.55% to R12.18.

Sanlam lifted 3.64% to R88.20.

Steinhoff closed 0.59% higher at R6.84, in volatile trade, while Steinhoff Retail Africa leapt 4.5% to R20.90. The latter has recovered more than 30% this month. Shoprite was up 2.91% to R246.75 and Mr Price 2.14% to R286.

Vodacom leapt 5.45% to R163.50. It said earlier its overall revenue for the three months to end-December grew 6.7% to R22.6bn, while its total customer numbers were up 13% to 74-million at the end of 2017.

Naspers lost 1.54% to R3,382.48.