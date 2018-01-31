JSE a little weaker on global miners as Capitec sell-off continues

The JSE all share turned slightly weaker on Wednesday at midday from a shaky opening, as rand hedges and miners, bar platinums, came under pressure while retailers and banks rebounded on a stronger rand.

Naspers was lower, with further weakness likely from present highly valued levels.

Naspers is lower on profit-taking, Momentum SP Reid analysts said. "Early bargain-hunting should be avoided as near-term technicals remain under pressure."

Market focus was still firmly on Capitec and Steinhoff, as both companies continued to battle the fallout from the allegations made in Viceroy Research reports covering both companies.

Steinhoff was lower, following Monday’s sharp fall, as problems surrounding the retail group continued to grow. These included updates on a planned class-action lawsuit on behalf of disgruntled former shareholders, and news that former CEO Markus Jooste had been reported to the Hawks by the global retailer’s audit committee.

Although Capitec managed the initial negative publicity relatively better than Steinhoff did, it was under renewed selling pressure as analysts combed through the numbers in the now widely available Viceroy report.

Central to Viceroy’s report is the allegation that Capitec does not write down its real bad debt, but instead "reschedules" or "refinances" existing nonperforming loans as "new sales". That may result in further write-offs of at least R11bn to accurately reflect real delinquencies.

Capitec has reported that its loan book has grown 47.22% since 2013, but nonperforming loans are only up from 5.8% to 6.3% of loans advanced.

In response, Capitec has stated that Viceroy understated actual client repayments. Loans are written off at the earliest when they are in arrears for 90 days or more, or when legal hand-over occurs.

Credit facilities are not masquerading as a "multiloan" facility for customers, and is discontinued after nine months. Thereafter, a new, comprehensive credit assessment is done, Capitec said.

At 12.02pm the all share was 0.16% off at 59,450.70 points and the top 40 had lost 0.22%. The gold index dropped 0.64% and resources 0.85%. The platinum index rose 1.17%, food and drug retailers 0.98%, general retailers 0.87% and banks 0.77%.

Capitec was down 9.91% to R825.15 and Steinhoff 0.44% to R6.77.

Naspers shed 1.46% to R3,385.

Impala Platinum jumped 3.99% to R35.67.