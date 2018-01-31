Gold creeps higher as dollar drops again

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Wednesday after hitting a one-week low in the previous session, with the dollar falling against a basket of major rivals and traders awaiting the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting.

Spot gold had risen 0.2% to $1,341.15 an ounce by 3.59am GM. In the previous session, it touched its lowest since January 23 at $1,334.10 an ounce.

US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.4% to $1,339.80/oz.

"Yellen may deliver a hawkish surprise setting the stage for a possible policy pivot while trumpeting in the Powell era. Gold bears may take advantage of this move," said Stephen Innes, Oanda’s Asia Pacific trading head.

A rate hike in March would not come as a surprise, but any change in the pace of hikes would pose a risk to gold’s rally, Innes noted.

Gold prices have risen 2.8% so far in January, their best month since August, largely due to weakness in the dollar.

The dollar inched lower against a basket of major rivals on Wednesday, showing scant reaction to US President Donald Trump’s state of the union address.

The greenback failed to draw much support from higher Treasury yields as the risk-averse mood favoured its peers like the yen.

Traders also awaited US jobs report on Friday that will include data on nonfarm payrolls and average hourly earnings.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao says spot gold is expected to break support at $1,335 and fall more towards the January 18 low of $1,323.70, as suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement analysis.

In other precious metals, silver climbed 0.3% to $17.17 an ounce after hitting a one-week low of $17.03/oz earlier in the session.

Palladium was up 0.3% at $1,057.45/oz, after hitting a five-week low at $1,047 in the previous session.

Platinum gained 0.3% to $999.30/oz, after falling for four straight sessions. It hit a one-week low the session before. Reuters