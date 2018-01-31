Futures weaken despite a flat JSE and a rebound in the Dow

South African futures fell on Wednesday, despite the JSE ending the day little changed and the Dow recovering some of Tuesday’s losses.

Gains by most banks on the local bourse were offset by falls in Naspers and global miners.

Globally, sentiment has been risk-off, which some analysts said was consolidation after a month of record highs for a number of major global equity markets. Tuesday marked the first major sell-off of the Dow in 2018, while the JSE also posted its largest one-day drop in more than a year.

It was likely that much of the pressure on global equities in recent days was driven by some rebalancing, rather than being a sign that investors are less bullish, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

Market focus was squarely on the US Federal Reserve, which announces its latest stance on monetary policy at 9pm South African time. Some analysts expect the Fed to adopt a hawkish tone, while keeping interest rates unchanged, due a growing fear that the US economy could overheat.

The all share closed 0.07% lower at 59,506.10 points and the top 40 dropped 0.16%. Resources shed 0.73%, property 0.22% and industrials 0.10%. The platinum index added 2.28%, general retailers 1.11%, food and drug retailers 1.09%, and banks 0.97%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow had gained 0.8%, while in Europe major equity markets were mixed. The FTSE 100 was off 0.35%, while the CAC 40 was up 0.15% and the DAX 30 0.05%.

At the same time, gold had gained 0.44% to $1,344.19 an ounce and platinum 0.53% at R1,003.06.50. Brent crude had fallen 0.16% to $68.38 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.54% to 52,731 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,892 from Tuesday’s 26,528.