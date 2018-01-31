Markets

Bonds steady as market awaits last Yellen statement

31 January 2018 - 10:05 Maarten Mittner
South African bonds were largely unchanged on Wednesday morning as the market awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting on Thursday.

Outgoing Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen will deliver her last forward looking statement after the meeting.

"The Fed was unlikely to change interest rates, but market expectations remain hawkish over the medium term," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

At 8.50am the R186 was bid at an unchanged 8.53% and the R207 was at 7.12% from 7.13%.

The rand was at R11.9256 to the dollar from R11.9605.

US bonds were consolidating at recent weaker levels, with the 10-year treasury last seen at 2.7063% from 2.694%.

President Donald Trump delivered his first state of the union address on Tuesday from Capitol Hill. He said that he wanted Congress to produce legislation that generated at least $1.5-trillion for new infrastructure investment.

"Overall the speech struck a positive tone," FxPro analysts said.

