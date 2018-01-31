Bonds gain as rand rises on weaker dollar

South African bonds remained firmer on Wednesday afternoon on a stronger rand, ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

Some market commentators expected outgoing Fed chairperson Janet Yellen to strike a more hawkish tone, while others expected the status quo to remain.

The dollar was weaker on uncertainty as to how the new management at the Fed under chair Jerome Powell would handle further rate hikes in 2018 in a weak bond-market environment.

Last week, comments from treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Donald Trump caused volatility in the dollar, as Mnuchin said a weaker dollar would be good for trade. But Trump later said he favoured a stronger dollar over the longer term.

The rand was also supported by local developments, including reports on Tuesday that the ANC’s national working committee had instructed the party’s top six officials to facilitate President Jacob Zuma’s exit.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 8.475% from 8.53% and the R207 at 7.1% from 7.13%.

The rand was at R11.862 to the dollar from R11.9605.

The 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.711% from 2.7203%.