Bonds follow firmer rand as market awaits word from US Fed

South African bonds were stronger shortly before midday on Wednesday, as the market awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

Outgoing Fed chairperson Janet Yellen will deliver her last forward-looking statement after the meeting, and while no change is expected, market expectations are for a hawkish stance, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

Trade in the greenback has been volatile this week, with analysts saying the risk-averse mood on global markets would not favour the dollar.

South African bonds have also found some support from local political developments, notably rumours the ANC was working at an exit for President Jacob Zuma, and the release of embattled power utility Eskom’s financial results.

Local bonds were well bid during the government bond auction on Tuesday, with short-dated bonds finding more favour, analysts said.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at an 8.47% from 8.53% and the R207 was at 7.12% from 7.13%.

The rand was at R11.8285 to the dollar from R11.9605.

US bonds were consolidating at recent weaker levels, with the 10-year treasury last seen at 2.7026% from 2.694%.