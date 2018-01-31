Asian stocks fall further as spiking bond yields take the wind out of equities’ sails

Tokyo — Asia stocks pulled further back from record highs on Wednesday, as the recent rise in global bond yields weighed on equities, while the dollar steadied ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

In his first state of the union address since becoming US President, Donald Trump urged Republicans and Democrats to work towards compromises on immigration and infrastructure, and to implement legislation that generates at least $1.5-trillion for new infrastructure investment.

Market reaction to the address was limited.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added to the previous day’s losses with a 0.2% dip, after reaching a record high on Monday.

Individual indices were mixed South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3% while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.55% Shanghai retreated 0.6%.

Wall Street, which has recently hit a succession of record peaks, has led a global equities rally over the past year thanks to strong world growth fuelling higher corporate earnings and stock valuations.

But the recent surge in US long-term bond yields to nearly four-year highs have poured cold water on the rally.

US stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average registering its biggest two-day drop since September 2016, pressured by healthcare stocks and rising bond yields.

"The key point is the speed of the latest rise in yields, which has been very rapid. Until recently the yield rise helped the financial sector, but the pace of the rise is now too rapid and raising worries about corporate borrowing costs," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

Higher yields are expected to hurt equities as they increase borrowing costs for companies and reduce corporate risk appetite.

Higher yields also present a fresh alternative to investors, who may choose to allocate some of their money from equities to bonds.

The US Treasury 10-year note yield touched its highest in nearly four years overnight at 2.733%, while the 30-year bond yield climbed to its highest since May 2017.

Yields rose after the start of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting on Tuesday, which could offer more clues on the central bank’s economic and rate hike outlook.

The greenback failed to draw much support from higher Treasury yields as the risk-averse mood favoured its peers like the yen.

The dollar was a shade higher at ¥108.900. It briefly popped up to ¥109.095 after the Bank of Japan increased its buying of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) of three-year to five-year maturities at a regular debt-purchasing operation, a move seen as a warning shot against further rises in JGB yields.

The euro nudged up 0.15% to $1.2420, adding to modest overnight gains.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was at 89.106, having crawled away from a three-year low of 88.438 set on Friday.

The risk aversion in the broader markets also took a toll on recently bullish crude oil. US crude futures stretched overnight losses to slide 0.9% to $63.94 a barrel, with data showing a higher than expected rise in stocks also weighing on prices.

Underpinned by the dollar’s recent slide, prices rose to $66.66 a barrel on Thursday last week, the highest since December 2014.

Brent crude was down 1% at $68.34 a barrel on Wednesday.

Reuters