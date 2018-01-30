World stocks have biggest two-day dive in six months

London — World stocks were in their biggest two-day dive in six months on Tuesday and commodities were also jammed in reverse, as rising US borrowing costs cooled financial markets’ euphoric start to the year.

The move above 2.7% by US treasury yields — the benchmark for world lending rates — helped the dollar off the canvas, though that was part of the issue.

Oil slid back below $70, metals buckled, and Asian stocks saw their biggest fall since early December after Wall Street suffered its largest drop in five months after worries about Apple’s iPhone sales.

Despite an easing of yields in Europe its stocks duly followed. The pan-regional STOXX 600 dropped 0.5% as traders took aim at cyclical sectors, such as mining and financials after their strong run this month.

"The big picture view is that the rising US yields have finally come to the dollar’s rescue," said Société Générale strategist Alvin Tan. "It didn’t respond for weeks, but as yields have broken above 2.7%, it finally has."

The rise in treasury yields leaves them at the highest since mid-2014, though the move has been paused in Europe as lower-than-forecast early German inflation numbers has nudged its borrowing costs lower.

Moreover, the bond market braced for potentially hawkish language from the US Federal Reserve, which will begin its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

Focus was also on US President Donald Trump’s state of the union address scheduled later in the day, with attention on his views on an infrastructure overhaul and trade.

The dollar’s rebound meant the euro fell for a second day. It eased 0.3% to $1.2373 having hit a three-year high of $1.2538 last week. Data was still upbeat, though, with France’s economy rounding off its strongest year since 2011.

Britain’s pound also came under renewed pressure, falling back to $1.40 again, as Brexit tensions continued to hound the UK government and its leader Theresa May.

Britain’s housing market also continued to lose momentum data showed, with mortgage approvals at their weakest in nearly three years following the Bank of England’s first interest rate hike in a decade.

Growth in consumer lending, something the Bank of England has said it is watching closely, picked up speed for the first time in four months.