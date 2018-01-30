WATCH: What lies behind the dollar’s slight recovery?

The rand was weaker on Monday, as the dollar staged a slight recovery, after eight weeks of being on the back foot.

Analysts say the European Central Bank (ECB) officials’ failure to sound hawkish in reference to the euro’s strength last week was behind the greenback’s post-Davos buoyancy.

Oanda senior markets analyst Craig Erlam talks to Business Day TV about what has been happening in the forex markets both locally and internationally.