Markets

Forex Focus

WATCH: What lies behind the dollar’s slight recovery?

30 January 2018 - 08:34 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was weaker on Monday, as the dollar staged a slight recovery, after eight weeks of being on the back foot.

Analysts say the European Central Bank (ECB) officials’ failure to sound hawkish in reference to the euro’s strength last week was behind the greenback’s post-Davos buoyancy.

Oanda senior markets analyst Craig Erlam talks to Business Day TV about what has been happening in the forex markets both locally and internationally.

Oanda senior markets analyst Craig Erlam talks to Business Day TV about what has been happening in the forex markets both locally and internationally

Asian shares extend their gains amid strong global growth

The dollar struggles to bounce as the White House continues to complain of ‘unfair’ trade practices by competitors
Markets
1 day ago

Forex rigging: more detail finally

Nearly a year after banks demanded more evidence, the Competition Commission outlines details on claims of collusion
Companies
1 day ago

Things look increasingly dire for drooping dollar

Widening the basket to the extended majors, only the Argentinian peso is weaker against the dollar in 2018
Markets
3 days ago

Gold rises as dollar weakens to near three-year lows

Gold was mostly unaffected by the US government shutdown; platinum off highest in more than four months
Markets
6 days ago

WATCH: Now political developments are supporting the rand

TreasuryOne’s Andre Botha talks to Business Day TV about the forex markets both domestically and internationally
Money & Investing
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand back over R12/$ as the hope of early Zuma ...
Markets
2.
Rand takes strain as global forces weigh
Markets
3.
JSE slips, as investors take profit after last ...
Markets
4.
Rand weakens through R12 to the dollar as ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares come off the boil, after Wall ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.