Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock pick — Merafe

30 January 2018 - 08:13 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Matthew Thompson chose Merafe Resources as his stock pick of the day.

The company’s share price jumped after the company announced that it expected to report earnings growth of up to 82%.

Thompson advises that, as with all commodity companies, you must look at the underlying commodity, which in Merafe’s case is chrome and ferrochrome, used in stainless steel products.

There has been a shift in the Chinese economy from an infrastructure to a consumer-based economy, which has more use for stainless steel products. This led to a rally in ferrochrome and chrome prices last year and was good news for Merafe, which has moved from a position of net debt to one of net cash.

According to last year’s earning the company is on a price-earnings ration of about 4.5, which, as long as the chrome and ferrochrome prices remain near their current levels, make Merafe look really attractive.

Matthew Thompson speaks to Business Day TV about why he has chosen Merafe Resources as his stock pick of the day

Merafe shares fall after it warns it will get less for its ferrochrome next year

The company says the European benchmark ferrochrome price has been settled at $1.18/pound for the first three months of 2018 from $1.39/pound
Companies
1 month ago

Fund reviews: analysis of lesser-known funds

This month we look at some of the lesser-known funds. These are not all small managers: Fairtree Balanced Prescient Fund, Kagiso Balanced Fund, ...
Investing
5 months ago

Merafe jumps more than 10% after saying it expects huge earnings growth

Merafe said it benefited from substantially higher chrome ore and ferrochrome prices during the reporting period
Companies
23 hours ago

Merafe’s profit surges despite drop in sales

The joint venture is one of the world’s leading sources of ferrochrome and chrome ore, and it operates in SA
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand back over R12/$ as the hope of early Zuma ...
Markets
2.
Rand takes strain as global forces weigh
Markets
3.
JSE slips, as investors take profit after last ...
Markets
4.
Rand weakens through R12 to the dollar as ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares come off the boil, after Wall ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.