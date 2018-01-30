Markets

Rand takes strain as global forces weigh

30 January 2018 - 10:08 Andries Mahlangu
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS

The rand took strain on Tuesday morning, demonstrating its vulnerability to shifts in global sentiment.

The local currency fell victim to renewed perceptions that interest rates in the developed economics could soon be rising — a scenario that is likely to drain capital from emerging markets.

Benchmark government bond yields in the US, Germany and the UK were on the rise again, signalling the changing expectation of monetary policy in these countries.

Markets will keep a close watch on the release of Eskom’s long-awaited financial results.

"The results will give us a sense of how bad the liquidity crisis is at the power utility and the extent to which the Treasury has to repair its balance sheet. There are a lot demands on the fiscus at the moment," ETM Analytics analyst Halen Bothma said.

Government finances are stretched to the limit, with the budget deficit projected to be R50.8bn in the 2017-18 financial year.

Markets also await details on how the government plans to fund fee-free higher education for poor households when Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers the budget speech in February.

The budget will shape Moody’s Investors Services’ rating review on the country, which the agency is scheduled to release shortly after the budget.

At 9.30am, the rand was at R11.9888 to the dollar from R11.9401, at R14.8247 to the euro from R14.7832 and at R16.8160 to the pound from R16.8050

The euro was at $1.2365 from $1.2382

MORE MARKET NEWS

WATCH: What lies behind the dollar’s slight recovery?

Oanda senior markets analyst Craig Erlam talks to Business Day TV about what has been happening in the forex markets both locally and internationally
Markets
4 hours ago

Gold extends losses as dollar and US bond yields rise

The focus is on the outcome of the US Fed policy meeting, and UBS analysts say the recent change in gold’s relationship to real interest rates ...
Markets
5 hours ago

Rand back over R12/$ as the hope of early Zuma exit fades

Eskom is expected to publish its delayed results on Tuesday, they are likely to show the utility is not a going concern
Markets
5 hours ago

Oil falls for second day as rising US output saps demand

Brent slips below $70 as strengthening dollar puts pressure on the market, but prices remain on track for a fifth consecutive monthly gain
Markets
5 hours ago

Asian shares come off the boil, after Wall Street’s Apple-induced decline

The dollar has rebounded, though, on gains in US Treasuries, putting downward pressure on commodity prices
Markets
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand back over R12/$ as the hope of early Zuma ...
Markets
2.
Rand takes strain as global forces weigh
Markets
3.
JSE slips, as investors take profit after last ...
Markets
4.
Rand weakens through R12 to the dollar as ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares come off the boil, after Wall ...
Markets

Related Articles

CAROL PATON: Attitudes harden as pro-Zuma camp digs in heels again
Opinion / Columnists

Cash-strapped Denel faces management clean-up
Companies

Unclaimed R43bn a tempting target
Business

Riddle of how to shrink deficit without angering voters
Business

Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle Mining Charter impasse
Companies / Mining

PROFILE: Xolisile Khanyile guarding the banks’ integrity
News & Fox

Local bonds slightly firmer on stronger rand as US yields rise
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.