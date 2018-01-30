Oil falls for second day as rising US output saps demand

Tokyo — Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a second day as rising US output and a strengthening dollar sapped demand for crude, pushing Brent below $70 a barrel.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, declined 33c, or 0.5%, to $69.13 a barrel at 3.31am GMT. The contract for March delivery settled down $1.06, or 1.5%, at $69.46 a barrel on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 47c, or 0.7%, to $65.09 a barrel. On Monday, they fell 58c, or 0.9%, to $65.56.

Prices are still heading for a fifth consecutive monthly gain.

"Markets remain fragile to the downside," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore, citing a jump in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the US.

US production is already on par with Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer in oil cartel Opec. Only Russia produces more, averaging 10.98-million barrels a day in 2017.

US output has jumped more than 17% since mid-2016 and is expected to exceed 10-million barrels a day soon.

Drillers in the US added 12 oil rigs for new production in the week to January 26, Baker Hughes reported on Friday.

The recent rally in oil prices had been fuelled by the US dollar’s six consecutive weekly slides. The greenback is down 3% so far this month.

Oil is priced in the US currency, so a falling dollar can boost demand for crude from buyers using other currencies.

The dollar index had been below 90 since January 24, falling below 89 on Friday. But the currency has rebounded since then to around 89.37, which has weighed on crude prices.

Investors are bracing "for the upcoming refinery maintenance season amid a strong [dollar]," ANZ Research said in a note, which also pointed to rising inventories as US shale producers continue their battle with Opec.

Crude prices may also be under pressure on the expectation for US inventories to rise for the first time in 11 weeks, according to a preliminary poll by Reuters on Monday.

Reuters