JSE opens weaker as gold stocks lead broad-based losses

The JSE opened weaker on Tuesday with broad-based losses in risk-off trade, which was also evident on Monday.

Gold shares led the losses, with banks, financials, property and retailer stocks all lower.

Asian markets retreated on a lower closing on the Dow, which lost 0.675 to 26,435.34 points ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday and the release of nonfarm payroll data on Friday.

President Donald Trump’s state of the nation address on Tuesday was also likely to affect market sentiment.

FxPro analysts said any reference made to the economy, trade or the dollar could result in volatility in markets. "The consensus deems it likely that the speech will have a direct impact on the dollar, as it includes a budget message and an economic report of the nation."

The rand has traded weaker on the firmer greenback, but miners have not reacted yet due to lower metal prices.

Rand hedges were mixed, led by Naspers on the downside, but a weaker rand usually benefits the big stocks with offshore assets.

The Nikkei 225 was off 1.43% and the Hang Seng 1.05%.

At 9.31am the all share was 1% lower at 60,197.90 and the top 40 dropped 1.01%. The gold index shed 3.84%, banks 2.05%, platinums 1.82%, resources 1.18%, financials 1.11% and general retailers 1.1%.

Anglo American retreated 1.66% to R292.68.

Richemont gained 1.43% to R114.51.

Gold Fields plummeted 5.04% to R50.47 and Sibanye-Stillwater 3.46% to R13.95.

Capitec lost 3.85% to R907.59. It is down 16.6% in January. FirstRand dropped 2.6% to R65.45 and Standard Bank 1.75% to R196.50.

Mr Price lost 1.69% to R276.19 and Shoprite 1.07% to R240.41.

Nepi Rockcastle rose 1.07% to R162.49.

Naspers lost 1.99% to R3,548.04.