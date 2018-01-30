JSE drops more than 2% in worst day in more than a year

The JSE had tumbled more than 2% by midday on Tuesday, in its worst one-day performance in just more than a year, tracking generally negative sentiment on world markets.

Capitec shares had slumped 24% at one stage, equating to about R26bn of the unsecured lender’s market value, after Viceroy Research labelled the bank a "loan shark with massively understated defaults".

In its defence, Capitec said in a statement it was studying the report, but on the face it, the content was inaccurate.

The heavy selling in Capitec, which dragged its biggest shareholder — PSG Holdings — down with it, amplified the moves on the local share market. PSG was last down about 17% to R209.45, while Capitec had lost about 19% to R760.50.

These left the all share index down 2.34% to 59,386 points by lunchtime, its weakest point since early January.

All the main constituent indices were lower amid profit-taking across a range of stocks, which included Naspers, which lost a hefty 5% to R3,437.50.

"Overall, markets have had a strong start to 2018, but volatility has been low. Now, with central banks starting to tighten [increase interest rates], the era of ultra cheap money may be slowly coming to a close," said Lester Davids, trading desk analyst at Unum Capital.

Benchmark government bond yields in the US‚ Germany and the UK were on the rise again‚ signalling the changing expectation of monetary policy in these countries.

Europe’s leading markets were weaker at midday, following their counterparts in Asia, where the Nikkei 225 retreated 1.43%.

The broad sell-off in equities, however, comes off a high base, after many of those benchmark indices hit record highs earlier in January. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average had each gained about 8%, before pulling back on Monday.

BHP slipped 2.08% to R264.57, Anglo American 3.45% to R287.36 and Sasol 3.95% to R437.99.

AngloGold Ashanti slumped 5.51% to R130.72, Gold Fields fell 4.12% to R50.96 and Impala Platinum 4.87% to R33.20.

FirstRand retreated 2.83% to R65.30, Barclays Africa 2.68% to R171.28 and Nedbank 3.18% to R259.03.

Discovery Holdings lost 2.81% to R169.99, Rand Merchant Holdings 2.13% to R44.50 and MMI 1.99% to R22.64.

Bidcorp fell 2.8% to R270, AVI 2.45% to R106.91 and Pioneer Foods 2.88% to R130.26.

Luxury goods maker Richemont bucked the weaker trend, rising 1.77% to R114.90.

Transport and logistics group Imperial gave up 2.04% to R268.40 and Grindrod 4.77% to R13.79.

Steinhoff was down 4.58% to R7.30 and Woolworths 1.82% to R65.16.