Gold extends losses as dollar and US bond yields rise

30 January 2018 - 08:15 Nallur Sethuraman
Bengaluru — Gold fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, as the dollar strengthened and US bond yields rose.

Traders are waiting for the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for indications on interest rate increases this year.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,335.93 an ounce at 3.11am GMT after Monday’s 0.7% drop, while US gold futures were 0.4% lower at $1,334.20.

Gold prices have risen 2.5% so far this month, largely due to a weakness in the dollar.

The greenback posted its sixth straight weekly drop last week, hitting a three-year low on Friday, and was on track for its biggest monthly decline since March 2016.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its two-day policy meeting starting later on Tuesday.

Investors, however, will be focusing on the central bank’s assessment of the economy and inflation for hints on the monetary policy outlook.

Gold prices have risen over 8% since the last Fed meeting in December.

"Surprisingly, gold has completely dislocated from its negative correlation to real interest rates, with both up since the last Fed meeting…. We believe this dislocation is more a temporary phenomenon than a change in regime," UBS analysts said in a note.

"This week’s Fed meeting and US jobs report may well be the catalyst to a re-establishment of the historical negative correlation between US real rates and gold, as both data points are likely to support the ongoing monetary policy tightening in the US."

US Treasury yields surged to more than three-year highs on Monday after comments from a European Central Bank official added to expectations that central banks will reduce stimulus as the economic outlook improves.

Rising bond yields helped underpin the greenback ahead of a week packed with US data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2% to 89.471.

Stephen Innes, Oanda’s Asia-Pacific trading head, said the sudden repricing in global bond markets caught a consolidating gold market off guard, triggering profit-taking.

Spot gold may break a support at $1,335 an ounce and fall towards the next support at $1,316, as suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.17% to 846.67 tonnes on Monday from 848.14 tonnes on Friday.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.1% at $17.15 an ounce.

Platinum was down 0.5% at $998.50, but higher than the $993.74 it reached earlier, which was its lowest since January 23.

Palladium fell 0.2% to $1,083.97.

Reuters

Rand back over R12/$ as the hope of early Zuma exit fades

Eskom is expected to publish its delayed results on Tuesday, they are likely to show the utility is not a going concern
Oil falls for second day as rising US output saps demand

Brent slips below $70 as strengthening dollar puts pressure on the market, but prices remain on track for a fifth consecutive monthly gain
Asian shares come off the boil, after Wall Street’s Apple-induced decline

The dollar has rebounded, though, on gains in US Treasuries, putting downward pressure on commodity prices
