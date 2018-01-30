South African futures were weaker on Tuesday, as the JSE suffered its worst one-day performance in a year, in line with subdued global markets.

Locally, corporate governance was again in focus after the latest Viceroy Research report which targeted Capitec Bank.

Risk-assets in general were under pressure, with the day starting inauspiciously after major Asian bourses dropped about 1%.

Market direction this week is expected to be provided primarily by the dollar. The US Federal open market committee statement on Thursday, and the release of US non-farm payroll data on Friday are the primary risk events. The Fed is not expected to change interest rates on Thursday‚ but should give forward guidance on the pace of monetary policy tightening.

The market will also watch US President Donald Trump’s state of the union address‚ which could see additional details on his administration’s economic policy ambitions. The speech is expected at 4am local time on Wednesday.

The all share closed 2.07% lower at 59‚546 points‚ with the top 40 shedding 2.16%. The gold index slumped 4.67%‚ resources 2.39%‚ industrials and food and drug retailers both 2.24%‚ banks 2%‚ financials 1.56% and general retailers 1.33

At 5.40pm, the Dow had dropped 1.18%, while in Europe the FTSE 100 was off 1.02%, the CAC 40 0.94% and the DAX 30 0.97%.

At the same time, gold had gained 0.23% to $1,343.17 an ounce while platinum was off 0.47% at R998.50. Brent crude had fallen 1.21% to $68.55.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 2.28% to 52,985 points. The number of contracts traded was 26,528 from Monday’s 16,934.