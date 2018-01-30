Bonds softer in cautious trade, as rand hovers around R12/$

South African bonds were marginally weaker on Tuesday morning, as the dollar continued its recovery, ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting and a speech by President Donald Trump later this week.

The US Federal Reserve is not expected to change interest rates on Thursday, but should give forward guidance on the pace of monetary policy tightening.

The market will also watch Trump’s state of the union address, which could see additional details on the Trump administration’s economic policy ambitions. The speech is only expected at 4am local time on Wednesday.

The rand could remain under pressure until the meeting had passed and caution faded once again, said TreasuryOne analyst Phillip Pearce.

Yield-seeking and optimism towards risk assets was still a factor, despite the local political uncertainty, he said.

The US 10-year treasury yield was still above 2.7% on Tuesday, having reached this level for the first time since 2014 this week, which put pressure on local bonds.

Also being watched is Eskom, which is releasing its financial results on Tuesday. This should meet JSE’s requirements of publication of information required by investors, and therefore keep the energy utility’s bonds trading on the local bourse.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.550% from 8.535% and the R207 at 7.170% from 7.145%.

The rand was at R11.9888 to the dollar from R11.9401.

The US 10-year bond was last seen at 2.7146% from 2.6631%.