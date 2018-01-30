Bonds mixed as market awaits Eskom results and US developments

South African bonds were mixed at midday on Tuesday, as the market consolidated after a sell-off in US bonds which saw an earlier spike in yields.

Local bond yields showed little movement ahead of the expected release of Eskom’s financial results.

Market focus was on the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday and the release of non-farm payroll data on Friday. The Fed is not expected to change interest rates on Thursday, but should give forward guidance on the pace of monetary policy tightening.

The market will also watch Trump’s state of the union address, which could see additional details on his administration’s economic policy ambitions. The speech is only expected at 4am local time on Wednesday.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.540% from 8.535% and the R207 was at 7.115% from 7.145%. The rand was at R11.9644 to the dollar from R11.9401.

The dollar has been oversold for a while, and consolidation was only a matter of time, said Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst Michelle Wohlberg. South African government bonds took guidance from US treasuries and closed 12 basis points higher on Monday, moving in tandem with the weaker rand, she said.

"The price action suggested that this consolidation is a bit of profit-taking and position-clearing ahead of a heavy data week," she said.

Local bonds have increased from 8.38% a week ago to present levels after the US 10-year treasury yield rose to above 2.7%, the highest level since middle 2014.

The 10-year bond was last seen at 2.6875% from 2.6631%.