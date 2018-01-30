Asian shares come off the boil, after Wall Street’s Apple-induced decline

Tokyo — Asian stocks retreated from record highs on Tuesday, after a selloff in Apple shares knocked Wall Street lower overnight.

The dollar, meanwhile, found support as US bond yields climbed to nearly four-year highs.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5% after rising to an all-time high the previous day.

Australian stocks shed 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.1% and Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2% and Shanghai was down 0.3%.

The bearish sentiment in Asia followed a softer lead from Wall Street, which has led a global equities rally over the past year as strong global economic growth has fuelled higher corporate earnings and stock valuations.

On Monday, US stocks pulled back from record highs, with the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 index marking their biggest one-day percentage declines in about five months, weighed down by a slide in Apple shares.

The dollar, however, enjoyed a reprieve from some persistent selling in the past few weeks.

Buoyed by higher US bond yields, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was 0.2% higher at 89.470, having bounced overnight from a three-year low of 88.438 plumbed on Friday when peers like the euro outshone the greenback.

The 10-year Treasury note yield stretched its overnight surge above 2.7% and reached its highest since April 2014 after comments from a European Central Bank official added to expectations that central banks will reduce stimulus as the economic outlook improves.

"This is a rise in real interest rates, also reflecting a rise in inflation expectations," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

"The yield rise may have bumped off US stocks from highs, but a correction was due after their recent gains."

The US Treasury said on Monday that it expected to borrow $441bn through the credit markets in the January-March quarter, less than announced previously.

Treasury yields remained elevated, however, as US borrowing is expected to continue increasing steadily in the coming years as the federal government looks for ways to fund budget deficits.

Moreover, the bond market braced for potentially hawkish language from the Federal Reserve, which will begin its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

The focus was also on US President Donald Trump’s state of the union address, scheduled later in the global day, with attention on his views on an infrastructure overhaul and trade.

The euro was down 0.1% at $1.2367 after slipping overnight from a three-year peak of $1.2538.

The dollar rose 0.2% to ¥109.110 following its descent to a four-month low of ¥108.280 on Friday.

The Australian dollar shed 0.2% to $0.8079 after reaching $0.8136 on Friday, its highest since May 2015.

Oil prices extended losses after being pressured by the dollar’s bounce and rising US crude output.

US crude futures were down 0.5% at $65.25 a barrel.

Underpinned by the dollar’s recent slide, prices had risen to $66.66 a barrel on Thursday, the highest since December 2014.

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $69.24 a barrel.

Spot gold slipped to $1,334.50 an ounce, the lowest since January 23, weighed by the stronger US currency.

The metal climbed to $1,366.06 last week, its highest since August 2016.

