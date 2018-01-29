Tech stocks and bond yields start week on a high

London - Technology stocks rallied on Monday at the start of a big week of earnings for the sector globally while bond yields hit multi-year highs as investors braced for major central banks to step back from ultra-easy monetary policies.

European shares were mixed in early trading, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index broadly flat.

Tech was in focus after Swiss chipmaker AMS, a key supplier for US giant Apple, reported a doubling of its 2017 revenues and raised its earnings guidance far in excess of expectations.

"Technology stocks have been at the forefront of equity market gains, and this week is pivotal for keeping the momentum going," said Rebecca O’Keeffe, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

MSCI’s global information technology sector index was 1.4% higher at an all-time high.

Industry heavyweights Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon are all set to report earnings this week.

Tightening talk

US and European bond yields both reached milestones as investors prepare for central banks to tighten monetary policy, and after a European Central Bank policymaker said the ECB should spell out it would end its bond purchases this year.