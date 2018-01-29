Rand weakens through R12 to the dollar as greenback recovers against euro

The rand weakened to worse than R12 to the dollar on Monday afternoon for the first time in more than a week on a stronger greenback, before breaking back through the psychologically important level, to about R11.97.

The rand struggled to hold onto earlier gains as views gained traction that the dollar weakness over the past six weeks was overdone.

Global risk-off sentiment dominated trade after President Donald Trump said in Davos that the US ultimately favoured a stronger dollar.

The dollar was also stronger following upbeat GDP numbers on Friday, which pointed to steady economic growth in the US, despite the data missing the consensus number. The US economy grew 2.6% in the fourth quarter from an expected 3%.

"There has been a noticeable acceleration in US economic growth during the past 6-9 months," Stanlib economist Kevin Lings said.

This improvement in the outlook partly reflects the effect of Trump’s tax changes, but also a broadening of the US economic recovery, Lings said. "Importantly, the pick-up in business confidence also appears to be fuelling an increase in private-sector fixed investment."

At 3pm the rand was at R11.9776 to the dollar, from R11.8569 previously, after hitting R12.0194 in intraday trade. It was at R14.8335 to the euro from R14.784 and at R16.8531 to the pound from R16.8286.

The euro was at $1.2384 from $1.2426.