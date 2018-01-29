Rand softer as dollar recovers a little after Davos

The rand was weaker shortly before noon on Monday, as the dollar staged a slight recovery, after eight weeks of being on the back foot.

Analysts said the greenback was experiencing some buoyancy post-Davos, given further impetus by a failure of European Central Bank (ECB) officials to deliver a hawkish tone towards euro strength last week.

That could change this week, in which there will be a series of global economic data releases, and some commentary by various members of the ECB’s governing council.

Rand movements would primarily remain a function of the dollar and the euro, but within that broad theme it should remain an outperformer, said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns. Confidence remained high and would be assisted by the weekend reports of state capture investigations.

"Eight straight weeks of dollar weakness and counting is the primary game in town," Cairns said.

The US nonfarm payroll report will be closely watched, as will the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday, although markets expect interest rates to remain unchanged.

At 11.34am, the rand was at R11.9374 to the dollar from R11.8569, at R14.8105 to the euro from R14.7840 and at R16.8428 to the pound from R16.8286

The euro was at $1.2406 from $1.2426.