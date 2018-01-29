Oil holds firm as strong demand provides support

Singapore — Oil prices held firm on Monday, supported by strong demand, a weak dollar and supply cuts led by Opec and Russia, although soaring US output means many analysts expect crude prices to fall later in the year.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.34 a barrel at 1.44am GMT, up 20c, or 0.3%, from their last settlement.

Brent crude futures were at $70.49 a barrel, 3c below their last settlement.

Oil markets have been propped up by supply restraint led by oil cartel Opec and Russia, which started in January last year and are scheduled to last through 2018.

This supply restraint, coupled with oil demand growth, has contributed to a near 60% rise in crude prices since mid-2017.

Traders said oil has also been supported by a weakening dollar, which has lost more than 3% in value against a basket of leading currencies since the start of this year and is down by almost 13% since January 2017.

"Loose fiscal policy in the US, a recovery in growth in Europe and an acceleration in EM [emerging market] growth have all combined to push the dollar lower and oil prices higher," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.

US bank JPMorgan said it had increased its 2018 average price forecast by $10 a barrel to $70 a barrel for Brent and by $10.70 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to $65.63.

"We expect Brent to touch close to $78 a barrel towards end of [the first quarter] 2018 or early [second quarter] 2018," it added.

JPMorgan said the increase was largely due to Opec withholding supplies, but added it expected prices to fall towards the end of the year as markets become "flush with oil from [US] shale and other unconventional oils."

US crude production has grown by more than 17% since mid-2016 to 9.88-million barrels a day in mid-January.

Output is expected to break through 10-million barrels a day soon.

US energy companies added 12 oil rigs drilling for new production last week, taking the total to 759, General Electric Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

US production is already on par with top exporter and Opec kingpin Saudi Arabia. Only Russia produces more, averaging 10.98-million barrels a day in 2017.

Reuters