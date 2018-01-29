Local bonds weaker as US yields spike following Davos

South African bonds were weaker on Monday at midday, after US bond yields spiked sharply following comments at Davos that the Trump administration favoured a weaker dollar.

Bonds have largely acted as safe-haven investments over the past decade, but may be unwinding at present amid an environment of higher interest rates.

"The heady combination of upbeat macroeconomic data, coupled with well-received earnings reports, continues to funnel funds into risk assets," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

The Dow hit a record 26,616.71 points on Friday, 0.85% up on the day.

Traders across the globe were expecting the end of stimulus from major central banks, including the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and European Central Bank (ECB), said FXTM trader Hussein Sayed.

"This has been reflected in sovereign and corporate bond markets, where yields on more than $800bn of debt moved into positive territory," he said.

The US 10-year treasury yield rose above 2.7%, as the weakening process evident since the Trump presidential victory at end 2016 continued. Yields of the 10-year at the time were around 1.8%, with yields rising since then as sellers drive prices down.

Local sentiment was negative following Moody’s decision on Friday to downgrade Eskom’s long-term corporate family rating and zero coupon Eurobonds family rating, to B1 from Ba3.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.505% from 8.420% and the R207 was at 7.115% from 7.030%.

The rand was at R11.945 to the dollar from R11.8569.

The US 10-year bond was last seen at 2.7145% from 2.6631%.