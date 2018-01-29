Profit-taking and a slightly softer rand resulted in the worst daily loss on the JSE since mid-December on Monday, with local banks, retailers and the property index all falling about 4%.

The selling came as local bond yields rose — generally not a good sign for banks and property stocks — and a weaker rand‚ which at one stage broke through R12 to the dollar, before recovering marginally.

Yields on US treasuries had earlier climbed to about 2.7% for the first time since 2014, with some analysts warning that the effect of this on the local market had not yet filtered through.

Markets seemed to be a bit wary in anticipation of Eskom’s financial results on Tuesday‚ said Peregrine Treasury analyst Bianca Botes. This caution put into perspective the dire straits SA still found itself in, as a result of weak economic fundamentals.

Global risk-on trade, improved local sentiment, and a stronger rand buoyed the JSE last week, when foreigners bought a net R9.5bn worth of local equities. This compares with net sales of R3.6bn in the same week in 2017, while net inflows this year stood at R15bn as of Monday morning.

The all share closed 1.28% lower at 60‚806.90 points and the top 40 dropped 1.22%. Banks lost 4.45%‚ property 4.3%‚ financials 3.64%‚ food and drug retailers 1.66%‚ general retailers 1.61%‚ platinums 1.35% and industrials 1.04%. Resources rose 1.19%.

BHP gained 1.61% to R270.20 and Anglo American 1.23% to R297.62.

After opening weaker‚ Sasol closed 0.77% higher at R456‚ despite Brent crude slipping below $70 a barrel.

PSG Group tumbled 7.58% to R256.

Capitec slumped 7.97% to R943.90‚ FirstRand 4.34% to R67.20 and Standard Bank 4.19% to R200.01.

Discovery shed 5.79% to R174.90.

Steinhoff gained 1.32% to R7.65. The company told creditors in Europe on Friday that its immediate operational liquidity had been "largely addressed".

Shoprite closed 1.42% lower at R243.01.

Resilient dropped 7.98% to R117 and Nepi Rockcastle 6.25% to R160.77.

MTN relinquished 1.27% to R133.04.

At 5.40pm the Dow was off 0.31%, while European markets were flat.

At the same time gold was off 0.63% to $1,340.98 an ounce, platinum 0.56% to R1,004.44 while Brent crude had fallen 1.22% to $69.59.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 1.38% to 54,160 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,934, from Friday’s 11,103.