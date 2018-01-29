JSE sags at lunchtime amid some profit taking

The JSE fell sharply on Monday as investors sold high-flying stocks, notably in the financial sector.

The all share was down 0.93% to 61,023.30 points at lunchtime, putting it on track for its biggest one-day drop since mid-December.

Banks and insurance stocks bore the brunt of the selling in particular, along with property stocks.

The selling came amid rising local bond yields — generally not a good sign for banks and property stocks — and a weaker rand, which headed towards R12/$.

The weaker local bonds partly reflected a big pick-up in the US 10-year note, which hit 2.70% for the first time since mid-2014, boosting the dollar in the process.

Other locally focused stocks were also under pressure, amid some profit taking following a big rally since December, when Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as new ANC leader, a development that spurred optimism about the local economy.

But Sasfin Securities portfolio manager Paulo de Almeida said the market was "overly optimistic", arguing that the local economy still faced potential material risks from the budget, which Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will deliver in February.

But the big diversified miners kept their heads above water, shielded by a weaker rand, which more than offset the relatively weaker commodity prices.

Europe’s leading markets were lower at midday, following their counterparts in Asia, as markets succumbed to profit taking.

But US stock futures pointed to a higher opening on Wall Street in the afternoon, ahead of another round of earnings reports from big companies, including Apple, Facebook and Alphabet later in the week.

FirstRand slid 2.36% to R68.59, Standard Bank 3.11% to R202.26, Barclays Africa 3.12% to R177.74 and Capitec 7.9% to R944.58.

Sanlam slipped 2.13% to R88.57, Discovery 3.85% to R178.50 and Rand Merchant Holdings 2.48% to R46.03.

Growthpoint shed 1.71% to R28.19, Redefine Properties 2.13% to R11.05 and Resilient 6.25% to R119.20.

Truworths shed 2.79% to R97.12, Spar 2.24% to R204.50 and Pick n Pay 2.01% to R71.29.

Vodacom slipped 2.72% to R158.56, after staging a strong recovery over recent days.

Imperial was down 1.87% to R273.78 and Barloworld 3.43% to R169.89.

Remgro retreated 2.24% to R238.53 and PSG Group 5.42% to R262, dragged down mainly by Capitec.

Exxaro Resources was up 2.8% to R147 and BHP 1.41% to R269.68.