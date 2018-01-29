Futures follow weaker JSE and Dow, as risk events loom

South African futures tracked the weaker JSE on Monday, as rising bond yields in the US gave investors in that market some pause.

A mild recovery in the dollar put banks, financials and companies that primarily have a local focus under pressure.

Events of interest on Tuesday include the release of Eskom’s interim results for the six-months to end September. Although Eskom is not listed itself, the listing of its bonds on the local bourse is at risk, as the company’s results are overdue for publication.

Internationally, much focus this week will be on the US due to the recent weakness of the greenback.

The US Federal Reserve is set to announce a decision on interest rates on Wednesday. A raft of economic data releases, however, are also due, which could introduce some volatility into local markets, analysts said.

The all share closed 1.28% lower at 60‚806.90 points and the top 40 dropped 1.22%. Banks lost 4.45%‚ property 4.3%‚ financials 3.64%‚ food and drug retailers 1.66%‚ general retailers 1.61%‚ platinums 1.35% and industrials 1.04%. Resources rose 1.19%.

At 5.40pm the Dow was off 0.31%, while European markets were flat.

At the same time gold was off 0.63% to $1,340.98 an ounce, platinum 0.56% to R1,004.44 while Brent crude had fallen 1.22% to $69.59.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 1.38% to 54,160 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,934, from Friday’s 11,103.