Foreigners pile back into South African stocks

29 January 2018 - 12:44 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Foreign investors have snapped up local shares at a fairly aggressive rate over the past week, signalling a change in their perceptions of the local economy.

Foreigners bought a net R9.5bn worth of local equities, but ditched local bonds to the tune of R5.3bn.

Over the past couple of years, nonresidents have preferred local bonds over equities, chasing relatively high returns on offer.

But tables appear to have turned since December when the ANC elected Cyril Ramaphosa as its new leader, paving the way for him to potentially become head of state if the party wins general elections in 2019.

Foreigners accumulated a sturdy R30.6bn in net purchases of local shares in December — developments that helped support the rand.

Strong equity inflows also coincided with optimism over synchronised global growth, which encouraged investors to pile into risky assets.

Stanlib analyst Paul Hansen said in an e-mailed note last week that 2018 was likely to result in a broadening of the bull market on the JSE, meaning that more shares would gain in value due to a stronger rand, lower inflation and a better economy.

