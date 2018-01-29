Bonds track softer rand in cautious trade

South African bonds were softer on Monday morning, tracking a weaker rand, with no major catalysts providing the market with firm direction.

The rand had held onto most of its pre-weekend gains on Monday, but sentiment in the bond market was expected to remain cautious, thanks to inherent political risks and budget nerves, said Sasfin Securities analysts.

The local focus is expected to remain on the ongoing attempts to rein in state capture, ahead of global ratings agency decisions later this year, notably Moody’s in March.

A decision by Moody’s on Friday to downgrade Eskom’s long-term corporate family rating and zero coupon Eurobonds family rating, to B1 from Ba3, appeared to have little serious effect on the rand.