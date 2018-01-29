Bonds track softer rand in cautious trade
South African bonds were softer on Monday morning, tracking a weaker rand, with no major catalysts providing the market with firm direction.
The rand had held onto most of its pre-weekend gains on Monday, but sentiment in the bond market was expected to remain cautious, thanks to inherent political risks and budget nerves, said Sasfin Securities analysts.
The local focus is expected to remain on the ongoing attempts to rein in state capture, ahead of global ratings agency decisions later this year, notably Moody’s in March.
A decision by Moody’s on Friday to downgrade Eskom’s long-term corporate family rating and zero coupon Eurobonds family rating, to B1 from Ba3, appeared to have little serious effect on the rand.
Eskom is facing a recall on billions of rand of debt, and is expected to publish financial results on Tuesday.
Should Eskom fail to meet its obligations, the government may need to step in to repay lenders, which analysts say could put pressure on local bonds.
Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler said given recent comments on the state of Eskom’s finances by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, investors hardly needed the confirmation from the agency on the utility’s liquidity, and the effect on the rand from the downgrade should be marginal.
At 9.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.495% from 8.42% and the R207 at 7.07% from 7.03%.
The rand was at R11.9403 to the dollar from R11.8569.
Please sign in or register to comment.