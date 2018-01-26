WATCH: Stock picks — AB Inbev and gold

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments has chosen AB Inbev as his stock pick of the day, while Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth favours gold.

Crail says it is worth taking advantage of the stronger rand and its effect on this rand hedge.

AB Inbev is likely to have strong earnings in future and it is a good time to jump into something a little bit offshore with some growth opportunities ahead of it, he says.

Katzenellenbogen concedes that gold is not something you would rush out tomorrow and buy because the average South African has a number of ways to play gold — go and buy gold shares or buy GLD the exchange traded fund (ETF).

The rand is enjoying tremendous strength so in the short term gold shares and GLD will not shine, but Katzenellenbogen expects SA’s inflation to accelerate over the next year and the best hedge against that will be gold.