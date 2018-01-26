Trump’s dollar rally fails to keep rand weaker than R11.90/$

US President Donald Trump telling Davos he wants a stronger dollar caused the rand to weaken briefly, but it was back under R11.90 to the dollar by Friday morning.

The rand weakened to R11.93 on Thursday night along with other currencies after Trump said in a TV interview at the World Economic Forum: "The dollar is going to get stronger and stronger, and ultimately I want to see a strong dollar."

This contradicted Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who told Davos on Wednesday that a "weaker dollar is good for trade".

The rand was at R14.77 to the euro and R16.87 to the pound at 7am.

The JSE’s top 40 index ended a four-day winning streak with a marginal drop to 54,558 points on Thursday, and a futures contract which trades on the index predicted it would drop a further 0.15% on Friday.

Though the top 40 fell on Thursday — dragged down by Naspers closing 1.4% lower at R3,648 and Anheuser-Busch InBev closing 0.93% lower at R1,358.69 — the broader all share index managed a fractional gain of 0.1% to 61,685 points.

Asian markets pointed to a weaker JSE on Friday, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index down 0.2%, Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index down 0.08% and Wellington’s NZX 50 index down 0.7%.

Real estate investment trust Resilient said on January 19 that it would release its interim results on Friday — rather than its originally diarised February 8.

Resilient decided to hasten the release of its results following what appears to have been an attack on its share price by short-sellers, which caused it to plunge from about R152 on December 29 to a low of R117 on January 19.

Resilient said on January 11 that it expected to report its interim dividend for the six months to end-December would be in the range of between 305.35c and 306.70c, or 13%-13.5% higher than the 270.22c in the matching period.

Telkom and Liberty may bring out trading statements on Friday, judging from when they issued them in 2016.