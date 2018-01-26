Things look increasingly dire for drooping dollar

New York — The dollar’s poorest start to a year since 1987 may get a lot worse.

Regardless of whether the Trump administration wants a strong US currency or not, this week’s plunge is breaching technical barriers that had stood as proverbial last lines of defence against a significant gap lower.

Amid a rout that stands at more than 3.1% year-to-date, there’s no shortage of ammunition for traders looking to wager against the greenback.

After the Bloomberg dollar spot index closed on Tuesday right on the 50% retracement line, Wednesday’s sell-off saw it break right through. Given the sharp rally in 2014, there’s not a lot of support levels until it reverses. There will likely be a pause near 1100, but there isn’t much major long term support until the 1056 level, 5% lower from here.

The euro is trading near $1.25, a key level for the currency. In 2014 the common currency spent some time in the $1.25-$1.28 area, which should offer some resistance in the dollar sell-off this time around. Yet should the greenback break through, there’s little stopping the euro from surging all the way to the upper $1.30s.

Trend following models have been building long yen positions since the ¥111.06 level. With each new low that position is being added to. With little resistance until the ¥108 handle, there is room for the yen to keep strengthening.

Intercontinental Exchange’s US dollar index is poised to break below its 200-month moving average for the first time in a decade-and-a-half. The last two times the index fell below this long-term measure of relative strength, in 1986 and 2003, it struggled to find its footing, falling over 25% to a cyclical low over the next half decade.

A turnover-weighted basket of one-year risk reversals — barometers of greenback market sentiment — has tumbled this year and is approaching par for the first time since 2009. The last time the skew was so pronounced, the dollar fell 10% over the course of several months.

One of the more remarkable things about this sell-off is how broad-based it is. The dollar is weaker in 2018 against all major currencies. Widening the basket to the extended majors, only the Argentinian peso is weaker against the greenback this year. The breadth of the sell-off suggests a thematic trade. These tend to last longer compared to moves based on idiosyncratic rationales.

One silver lining may come from signals in the relative strength index. The recent plunge suggests the dollar is more oversold than at any time in the past five years, implying that some of the downward momentum might slow, at least for now.

• Bourne and Fullem are forex strategists who write for Bloomberg. The observations they makes are their own and are not intended as investment advice.

Bloomberg