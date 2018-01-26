Markets

South African futures end the day flat, despite rising Dow, as JSE softens

26 January 2018
South African futures were flat on Friday, with the JSE all share ending a positive week on a softer note after shares in companies with a local focus took a breather, while rand hedges were mixed.

The Dow was 0.29% firmer soon after the JSE’s close, joining upbeat European markets, with the FTSE 100 up 0.65% and the DAX 30 0.19%.

The all share fell 0.14% on Friday, to 61,595.9 points, and the top 40 0.05%. Gold miners relinquished 1.05% and banks 0.87%, while property climbed 0.87% and general retailers 0.72%. The all share ended the week 1.12% higher.

Global market focus was on US President Donald Trump’s speech in Davos, Switzerland. One of the themes of the speech was tough love: the US needs to rough up the current system to save it, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Trump’s speech came at a time his administration is increasingly focused on stepping up trade enforcement. On Monday, his trade representative announced new global tariffs on imports of solar panels and washing machines, by invoking a little-used powers, last effected in 2002.

Trading partners didn’t all see the moves as beneficial to them or the world trading system. Mexico said it would use "all legal resources" at its disposal to consider countering the move. On Wednesday, South Korea asked the US to justify its tariffs before the World Trade Organisation in Geneva, the newswire reported.

In 2017, the UK economy grew at its slowest pace in five years, highlighting how Britain is not reaping the full benefits of the recent upsurge in global growth as it prepares to leave the EU, the newswire said.

The pound was last seen at $1.4193 from $1.4139.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.02% lower on Friday, at 54,896 points, but ended the week 0.76% higher. The number of contracts traded was 11,103 from Thursday’s 13,417.

