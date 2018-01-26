Rand gains as dollar slips again just ahead of Trump speech

The rand was a little firmer against the dollar on Friday afternoon, as the latter resumed its slide against the euro ahead of US President Donald Trump’s address at World Economic Forum in Davos.

After firming marginally from three-year lows earlier, the dollar came under renewed pressure as Trump’s "America first" message evoked scepticism among many at the forum.

This followed Trump’s criticism of trade pacts such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), and his stated preference for bilateral trade agreements.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that Trump was set to address three major themes. He will talk about the US’s business-friendly attitude, which Trump will credit his administration for bolstering; the nation’s commitment to engaging in the global trading system; and a call to address common interests, including combating Islamic State, and the nuclear threat in North Korea.

The dollar also had to cope with headwinds linked to softer US GDP data, set to be released later in the day. The consensus view is for growth in the fourth quarter to have dropped to an annual 3% from 3.2%.

"Trump’s visit is clearly an attempt to pitch the country to business leaders following the recent tax overhaul, while at the same time re-affirming the US position in the world and even perhaps clearing up some of the damage caused by recent unsavoury leaks," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.8862 to the dollar from R11.9119, at R14.7878 to the euro from R14.7692, and at R16.9329 to the pound from R16.8443. The euro was at $1.2441 from $1.2397.