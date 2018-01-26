Rand gains as dollar remains under pressure

The rand was firmer against the dollar shortly before midday on Friday, but marginally softer against other major global currencies, as markets waited for new catalysts in the market.

The dollar weakened against a basket of currencies, creating scope for the rand to potentially test new multiyear highs.

US President Donald Trump’s intervention on Thursday to halt the slide in the dollar appeared to have had only a temporary effect, with the US currency slipping against the euro and the pound.

After US officials had said the Trump administration "preferred a weaker dollar" earlier in the week, Trump said these comments were taken out of context.

Focus on Friday would remain on the US, with fourth-quarter GDP numbers for the world’s largest economy due for release at 3.30pm, South African time. Growth was expected to slow, as trade and retail activity weakened towards the end 2017, BK Asset Management analysts said.

Further comments from Trump may also provide new direction for the greenback, with the US president set to address the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos at 3pm.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.8573 to the dollar from R11.9119, at R14.7782 to the euro from R14.7692 and at R16.9247 to the pound from R16.8443

The euro was at $1.2464 from $1.2397.

