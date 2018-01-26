MARKET WRAP: JSE closes a little lower, but gains across the week

The JSE all share ended a positive week marginally lower on Friday, as banks and financials lost ground, while industrials posted modest gains.

Property stocks and general retailers were the best performers on the day, as the gold index retreated on a firmer rand, despite the metal price breaking above $1,350 an ounce.

Global markets were buoyant, despite currency volatility, particularly for the dollar.

The Dow was 0.28% higher, at record levels, at the JSE’s close as the weaker dollar supported US multinationals.

The all share fell 0.14% on Friday, to 61,595.9 points, and the top 40 0.05%. Gold miners relinquished 1.05% and banks 0.87%, while property climbed 0.87% and general retailers 0.72%. The all share ended the week 1.12% higher.

Some rand hedges pared a portion of their losses from earlier in the week on Friday, as the local currency pulled back a bit, but remained below R12 to the dollar.

Positive local sentiment, risk-on trade in global markets and a broadly weaker greenback were the dominant themes for the week, with cumulative gains in the banking index amounting to 6.61%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco fell 1.17% to R820, while Richemont gained 0.61% to R112.44.

Vodacom jumped 3.48% to R163 and Telkom 2.53% to R53.01. Capitec slumped 4.08% to R1,025.63, while Standard Bank was up 0.41% to R208.75, a record closing high.

Assore dropped 4.62% to R341.47 and Exxaro 3.38% to R143. Naspers gained 0.47% to R3,665.

The rand was at R11.8708 to the dollar from R11.9119, as the euro continued to firm against the dollar.

The dollar came under renewed pressure as US President Donald Trump’s "America first" message at Davos evoked scepticism among many. This followed Trump’s criticism of trade pacts, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), and his stated preference for bilateral trade agreements.

Local bonds were weaker with the R186 last bid at 8.425% from 8.39%. Local bonds have failed to fully track rand gains, which analysts attributed to profit-taking. An improved outlook for the rand, and therefore inflation, had benefited longer-dated bonds, analysts said.

In the early evening on Friday, the US 10-year treasury was at 2.6519% from 2.6229%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.02% lower on Friday, at 54,896 points, but ended the week 0.76% higher. The number of contracts traded was 11,103 from Thursday’s 13,417.