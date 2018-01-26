JSE takes breather after reaching record highs

The JSE was relatively flat on Friday, showing signs of fatigue after yet another decent run earlier in the week, which led the all share to a record peak.

Stocks with a big focus on the local economy were stand-out winners, signaling that investors were giving the new ANC leadership the benefit of the doubt in its efforts to revive the economy.

Shares of Bidvest, which is one of the better proxies of the local economy, have climbed some 18% so far in the week, translating into a gain of about R13bn at current prices.

Banks and retailers were well supported, with FirstRand and Shoprite among the stocks that notched up double-digit gains, as they rode the positive market momentum.

The more bullish sentiment was reflected in the stronger rand, which powered to a new two-and-a-half-year high against the dollar, though part of the strength was due to a weaker dollar. But a stronger currency took the shine off the big rand-hedge stocks, notably in the resource stocks that lagged behind other segments of the market this week.

Just after midday, the all share was flat at 61,660.30 points, but was still poised to book its sixth consecutive weekly gain.

Global markets were mostly positive on the day, from Asia to Europe, where France’s CAC 40 gained 0.87% by lunchtime.

Markets will likely focus on US President Donald Trump this afternoon, coming against the backdrop of a weaker dollar, which has caught many off guard. The release of the US GDP for the fourth quarter will likely attract some attention.

Sasol was down 2.29% to R450.15, due to a stronger rand. Kumba Iron Ore lost 2.35% to R366.26, Exxaro 2.66% to R144.07 and Sibanye Gold 3.48% to R14.70.

British American Tobacco slipped 1.1% to R820.59, dragged down partly by the stronger currency. Bidvest was up 2.05% to R246.

Capitec shed 2.43% to R1,043.34 while Discovery gained 1.19% to R185.68.

Steinhoff was up 2.02% to R7.59 and Woolworths 2.66% to R65.98.

Investment group Reinet slipped 2.16% to R268.09 and Brait 3.88% to R38.48.