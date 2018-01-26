JSE slips in choppy trade‚ but posts sixth consecutive week of gains

The JSE was weaker on Friday amid signs of profit-taking, although shares in companies that primarily have a local focus continued to gain.

Rand hedges pared their losses from earlier in the week on Friday, as the rand weakened slightly but remained below R12 to the dollar.

Positive local sentiment, risk-on trade in global markets and a broadly weaker greenback were the dominant themes for the week, with cumulative gains in the banking index amounting to 6.61%.

Shares in Bidvest‚ which is one of the better proxies of the local economy‚ climbed 18.25% during the week, their largest one-week rise since 1994.

The all share fell 0.14% on Friday, to 61,595.9 points, and the top 40 declined 0.05%. Gold miners fell 1.05% and banks 0.87%, while property climbed 0.87% and general retailers 0.72%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco fell 1.17% to R820, while Richemont gained 0.61% to R112.44.

Vodacom jumped 3.48% to R163 and Telkom 2.53% to R53.01.

Capitec slumped 4.08% to R1,025.63, while Standard Bank was up 0.41% to R208.75, a record closing high.

Bidvest added 2.14% to R246.22.

Assore dropped 4.62% to R341.47 and Exxaro 3.38% to R143.

Naspers gained 0.47% to R3,665.

Global markets were buoyant, despite currency volatility, particularly for the dollar.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.26%, while in Europe the CAC 40 had firmed 0.95%, the FTSE 100 0.55% and the DAX 30 0.27%.

Platinum was up 0.5% to $1,016.86/oz and gold 0.38% to $1,353/oz.