JSE flat in mixed trade as Dow hits another high on weak dollar

The JSE opened flat on Friday in cautious trade, as shares in companies with a local focus took a breather, while rand hedges were mixed.

The rand was slightly firmer at R11.87/$ from R11.9119/$, amid reports that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa achieved some success at the Davos conference in selling the view that government is cleaning up corruption.

Asian markets did not follow through on another record close on the Dow on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 off 0.16% and the Hang Seng up 1.21%.

The Dow closed 0.54% higher at 26,392.79 points after the dollar saw its biggest one-day drop in seven months. This followed comments from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that the US preferred a weaker dollar. Mnuchin’s comments were later tempered by President Donald Trump, saying that ultimately he would like to see a stronger dollar.

European markets were weaker on the surging euro after European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi came out "bullish on growth, but dovish on policy" at the central bank’s policy meeting, analysts at Barclays Research said.

Draghi delivered a very bullish view of euro area growth, even if inflation remained uninspiring, Barclays said. "He referred several times to the robust pace of economic expansion, and the ECB has confidence that inflation will gradually converge towards the inflation objective of 2%."

This was despite the strength of the euro, which reached a three-year best level against the greenback on the day.

At 9.36am the all share was 0.04% lower at 61,660.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.05%. The gold index shed 0.87%, resources 0.82% and platinums 0.20%. General retailers gained 0.35% and industrials 0.23%.

Sasol was off 1.5% to R453.75, as the Brent crude price remained above $70 a barrel.

Gold Fields dropped 0.97% to R53.33.

British American Tobacco lost 1.045 to R821.08, but Naspers added 0.92% to R3,681.52.

Steinhoff was down 2.55% to R7.25.

Resilient was up 0.4% to R127.91 ahead of interim results expected later in the day.