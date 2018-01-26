Bonds weaker as market watches for stability in the dollar

South African bonds were softer on Friday afternoon, despite a firmer rand, as the market awaited new direction from US President Donald Trump’s address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump’s speech, which began at 3pm local time, will be closely watched by investors for clues on the future of US trade policy, and on the strength of the dollar.

Comments by US officials that indicated Trump’s administration favoured a weaker dollar put pressure on the greenback earlier this week, although Trump had walked back these comments, with little effect.

Local bonds failed to fully track rand gains, which analysts attributed to profit-taking. An improved outlook for the rand, and therefore inflation, had benefited longer-dated bonds, analysts said.

Higher inflation tends to weaken bonds, as it reduces the potential purchasing power of future cash flows.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 8.44% from 8.39% and the R207 at 7.05% from 7.015%. The rand was at R11.8573 to the dollar from R11.9119.