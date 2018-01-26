Markets

Bonds softer as markets await Trump speech

26 January 2018
South African bonds were softer on Friday morning, despite the stronger rand, succumbing to profit-taking as the market consolidated ahead of risk events later in the day.

Local bonds appeared to have a bottom for now, with price action bonds suggesting the market had just run a touch too far ahead of itself and some consolidation was in order, Rand Merchant Bank bond analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said.

The rand has remained buoyed throughout this week on a number of factors, the latest coming on Thursday, when the European Central Bank offered dovish monetary policy commentary, but gave a bullish outlook on eurozone growth.

The focus is now expected to turn to a speech by US President Donald Trump in Davos Switzerland, expected at 3pm South African time.

Trump’s speech will be closely watched by the markets for clues on the future of US trade policy.

Recent comments from US officials that the administration preferred a weaker dollar have been described as unusual by analysts, and had put the greenback on the back foot.

At 9.30am, the R186 government bond was bid at 8.43% from 8.39% and the R207 at 7.015% from 7.045%.

The rand was at R11.8608 from R11.9119.

